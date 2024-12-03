 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Tank welcome back Dave Endsor

By Rob Lock
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Tank has appointed former employee Dave Endsor in the new role of client strategy director. Drawing on 15 years of agency and in-house experience, Dave will lead on client strategy for Tank’s global portfolio of clients.

The role will see Dave working across Tank’s brand PR, digital PR, content, paid media, CRO and SEO teams, taking responsibility for developing multi-channel and channel-specific strategies, ensuring that clients receive a joined-up and strategic marketing service.

