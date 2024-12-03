Tank welcome back Dave Endsor

Tank has appointed former employee Dave Endsor in the new role of client strategy director. Drawing on 15 years of agency and in-house experience, Dave will lead on client strategy for Tank’s global portfolio of clients.

The role will see Dave working across Tank’s brand PR, digital PR, content, paid media, CRO and SEO teams, taking responsibility for developing multi-channel and channel-specific strategies, ensuring that clients receive a joined-up and strategic marketing service.