Tank wins Transatlantic brief from YorkTest

By Tahmina Mannan
24 hours ago
YorkTest

Tank has been appointed by health and wellness company YorkTest Laboratories, following a successful six-month trial period.

YorkTest is the UK’s leading home-to-laboratory health testing brand with more than 40 years’ experience of food intolerance, allergy and health testing.

Tank was initially appointed after YorkTest searched for an experienced digital PR agency to help the company break into the competitive American food sensitivity test market. After far exceeding its initial targets, Tank has now been appointed on a retained basis to deliver digital PR campaigns in both the UK and US.

