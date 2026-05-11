Tanks strengthens senior team

Digital marketing and PR agency Tank has announced a series of senior promotions across its Nottingham and Manchester offices, reinforcing its leadership team and positioning the business for continued growth.

James Reisner-Watkins steps into the new role of performance director, while Becca Peel has been promoted to head of digital PR and joins Tank’s senior leadership team.

Alongside these senior appointments, Tank has made a number of promotions across its brand PR, digital PR and digital teams.

In the digital PR team, Lauren Gray has stepped up to become account director, while Katie Peacock has been promoted to account manager.

In the Brand PR team, Lauren Culpin becomes senior account manager, while Connor Dowling and Charlotte Yardley have both been promoted within the digital team to become senior SEO manager and senior SEO specialist, respectively.