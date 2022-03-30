Team changes mark next era at SLG

SLG has appointed a managing director with former head of client services Ryan Jones taking up the role.

Ryan joined the Manchester-based agency as PR account manager and has held other roles within the business during his decade at the agency, having previously worked at Weber Shandwick.

Julie Malone, who is one of the original members of the agency and has been with the business since it was formed in 1980, has moved into a role of agency CEO.

Following a targeted sales and marketing push during the past two years, SLG has added 12 new clients to its roster, and has increased headcount with the creation of new senior roles across the business.