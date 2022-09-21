Teamwork Commerce appoints Jargon PR

International PR agency Jargon PR has been appointed by Teamwork Commerce, a brand leading the change in retail through an integrated omnichannel solution. Jargon PR will work with the company in a PR campaign that will grow awareness towards the brand throughout key US and UK markets, generating awareness towards its retail management solution.

Teamwork Commerce is a completely mobile, cloud based retail management solution that delivers a full omnichannel experience. The brand offers a solution to simplify business operations and enhance the customer experience, providing retailers with point of sale, order management solution, inventory control, CRM and analytics. The firm has over 30 years of industry experience and works with some of the biggest retailers in the world. Jargon PR is set to launch a strategic PR campaign that will raise the company profile by targeting the key retail, fashion and technology media across the globe. The agency will create a pipeline of engaging content, positioning the brand as an industry expert through offering unique insights into the retail industry, creating engaging narratives across key market themes. Lastly, Jargon PR will communicate Teamwork Commerce’s key sales messages to potential customers, earning brand goodwill and winning credibility and trust.