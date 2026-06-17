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News / National and Regional Press

Telegraph launches The Poshcast podcast

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Telegraph is launching The Poshcast, a new weekly video podcast hosted by Sophia Money-Coutts and Cleo Watson.

Together they will take an irreverent look at modern social rules and decode what ‘posh’ really means. The podcast begins from Thursday 18 June.

Cleo Watson Sophia Money-Coutts Telegraph The Poshcast

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