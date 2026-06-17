Telegraph launches The Poshcast podcast
The Telegraph is launching The Poshcast, a new weekly video podcast hosted by Sophia Money-Coutts and Cleo Watson.
Together they will take an irreverent look at modern social rules and decode what ‘posh’ really means. The podcast begins from Thursday 18 June.
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