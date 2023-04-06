Telestream selects Platform Communications to amp up brand strategy and grow global market presence
Platform Communications has been selected as global PR and communications partner by Telestream.
The appointment is driven by an ambition of Telestream to create more strategic go-to-market initiatives to drive its next phase of business growth and investment. Platform’s role will include the creation of a new corporate narrative, strategic communications planning and the execution of analyst relations, thought leadership creation, media relations and social engagement campaigns. The appointment follows an international agency search and a five-way agency pitch process.