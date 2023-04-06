 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Telestream selects Platform Communications to amp up brand strategy and grow global market presence

Platform
By Tahmina Mannan
7 hours ago
Platform Communications has been selected as global PR and communications partner by Telestream.

The appointment is driven by an ambition of Telestream to create more strategic go-to-market initiatives to drive its next phase of business growth and investment. Platform’s role will include the creation of a new corporate narrative, strategic communications planning and the execution of analyst relations, thought leadership creation, media relations and social engagement campaigns. The appointment follows an international agency search and a five-way agency pitch process.

Platform Communications