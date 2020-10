TestCard has appointed Smoking Gun and Genie Comms to handle its comms, PR and social media management.

TestCard is also receiving SEO and PPC counsel from the Manchester-based agencies.

The brand’s commitment to empowering people to take control of their own health will be at the core of the comms messaging, as Smoking Gun and Genie Comms seek to educate consumers on the benefits of quick, at-home health testing and monitoring.