News / National and Regional Press

Thamayanthi McAllister has moved to BBC London

By Martina Losi
7 hours ago
The BBC has appointed Thamayanthi McAllister as senior journalist at BBC News Online (London). Thamayanthi was previously a journalist at BBC Wales (Online). She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @thamayanthi_mc.

