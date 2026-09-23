The Gift List Podcast Launched By John Lewis
John Lewis has announced the launch of its new podcast, the Gift List. Hosted by Angela Scanlon, the podcast looks to explore how celebrities approach gifting, and features interviews with celebrity guests.
The podcast is filmed in The Box Studio at John Lewis, the content creation space in the brand’s Oxford Street store.
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Angela Scanlon
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Gift List (Podcast)
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