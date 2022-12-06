 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

The Jargon Group acquires Pelican Communications

By Rob Lock
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Jargon Group has today acquired Pelican Communications. Based in the North West of England, the agency specialises in sustainability and ESG focused integrated communications campaigns with a client portfolio that includes The British Frozen Food Federation, Ylem Energy and the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

The Jargon Group includes a number of agencies including b2b focused Jargon PR and processing, packaging and industrial automation specialist GloHouse Media. The new partnership will strengthen The Jargon Group, adding ESG capability into the group to advise brands on social and economic issues, responsible governance and brand reputation.