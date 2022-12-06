The Jargon Group acquires Pelican Communications

The Jargon Group has today acquired Pelican Communications. Based in the North West of England, the agency specialises in sustainability and ESG focused integrated communications campaigns with a client portfolio that includes The British Frozen Food Federation, Ylem Energy and the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

The Jargon Group includes a number of agencies including b2b focused Jargon PR and processing, packaging and industrial automation specialist GloHouse Media. The new partnership will strengthen The Jargon Group, adding ESG capability into the group to advise brands on social and economic issues, responsible governance and brand reputation.