The Jargon Group acquires XL Communications

Chris Bignell, founder of XL Communications and COO of the Jargon Group.

The Jargon Group today announced it has acquired the business and assets of Basingstoke-based XL Communications, including the team, led by founder Chris Bignell. As part of the deal, Bignell becomes chief operating officer (COO) of the Jargon Group, further bolstering the senior management team.

Founded in 2007, XL Communications specialised in mobile, technology, transport and related industries, providing strategic consultancy and campaign execution for start-ups and established corporates.

XL Communications joins The Jargon Group alongside companies including sustainability PR agency Pelican Communications and processing, packaging and industrial automation specialist GloHouse Media. Along with Jargon PR, these specialists make up the Jargon Group. The XL Communications team will be rolled into the Jargon PR business, adding additional capability to advise brands in existing markets while expanding reach into new sectors.