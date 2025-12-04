The Leicester Gazette launch print edition

The Leicester Gazette, an online independent newspaper, is now available in print. The title, which launched nearly three years ago, plans to publish quarterly and increase circulation with each issue. The first issue contains a mix of features as well as reports from the local democracy reporting service.

The Leicester Gazette aims to connect with communities that are often ignored or marginalised by legacy press, acting as a community-owned alternative. It will be free to pick up at libraries, community centres, cafes and more across Leicestershire.