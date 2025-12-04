 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

The Leicester Gazette launch print edition

Leicester Gazette
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Leicester Gazette, an online independent newspaper, is now available in print. The title, which launched nearly three years ago, plans to publish quarterly and increase circulation with each issue. The first issue contains a mix of features as well as reports from the local democracy reporting service.

The Leicester Gazette aims to connect with communities that are often ignored or marginalised by legacy press, acting as a community-owned alternative. It will be free to pick up at libraries, community centres, cafes and more across Leicestershire.

