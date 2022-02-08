 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The Media Foundry selected to support Human Appeal in the UK and beyond

The Media Foundry
By Tahmina Mannan
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Human Appeal has appointed communications specialists The Media Foundry to assist with ongoing press relations support in the UK and overseas.

The team at The Media Foundry is working closely with Human Appeal’s Global PR, Advocacy and Research team, to expand the reach of the organisation’s audience whilst maintaining their position as a leader in humanitarian relief efforts around the globe. The scope of work includes raising awareness of Human Appeal’s profile and charitable work domestically, as well as the organisations’ international relief efforts.

