The Media Foundry selected to support Human Appeal in the UK and beyond

Human Appeal has appointed communications specialists The Media Foundry to assist with ongoing press relations support in the UK and overseas.

The team at The Media Foundry is working closely with Human Appeal’s Global PR, Advocacy and Research team, to expand the reach of the organisation’s audience whilst maintaining their position as a leader in humanitarian relief efforts around the globe. The scope of work includes raising awareness of Human Appeal’s profile and charitable work domestically, as well as the organisations’ international relief efforts.