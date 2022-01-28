The PR Office expands its team with three new hires

The PR Office (PRO) has welcomed three additions to its team, with Phil Rosenberg joining as associate director, Nuala Gallagher, as an account director and Gavriel Cohn, an account executive.

Joining PRO from The Board of Deputies of British Jews, Phil will focus on the continued development of PRO’s community, public affairs, and advocacy work.

Nuala joins PRO from Pensana Plc, a Main Board London-listed company, where she worked closely with the C-Suite on stakeholder, government and communications programs. Nuala will work with clients in the tech, property, industrial and financial services sectors.

This is Gavriel’s first role in PR, and he will predominantly be supporting PRO’s community and advocacy clients, working closely with Phil.