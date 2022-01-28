 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The PR Office expands its team with three new hires

Phil Rosenberg, Gavriel Cohn, Nuala Gallagher
By Tahmina Mannan
3 hours ago
The PR Office (PRO) has welcomed three additions to its team, with Phil Rosenberg joining as associate director, Nuala Gallagher, as an account director and Gavriel Cohn, an account executive.

Joining PRO from The Board of Deputies of British Jews, Phil will focus on the continued development of PRO’s community, public affairs, and advocacy work.

Nuala joins PRO from Pensana Plc, a Main Board London-listed company, where she worked closely with the C-Suite on stakeholder, government and communications programs. Nuala will work with clients in the tech, property, industrial and financial services sectors.

This is Gavriel’s first role in PR, and he will predominantly be supporting PRO’s community and advocacy clients, working closely with Phil.

