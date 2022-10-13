 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The ‘Skye’s the limit’ for Sonas Hotel Collection as it appoints GEC PR in the UK

By Tahmina Mannan
4 hours ago
Sonas Hotel Collection has appointed communications firm GEC PR to bring the pleasure of the Inner Hebrides to a new generation of UK travellers that desire to be close to nature, without compromising on exceptional comfort or cuisine.

Sonas is a collection of three elegantly designed boutique hotels, each with its own distinctive personality. All feature chic cosy bedrooms, welcoming spaces warmed by open fires, and delicious locally-sourced food served up with a generous helping of Highland hospitality.

GEC PR