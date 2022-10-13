The ‘Skye’s the limit’ for Sonas Hotel Collection as it appoints GEC PR in the UK
Sonas Hotel Collection has appointed communications firm GEC PR to bring the pleasure of the Inner Hebrides to a new generation of UK travellers that desire to be close to nature, without compromising on exceptional comfort or cuisine.
Sonas is a collection of three elegantly designed boutique hotels, each with its own distinctive personality. All feature chic cosy bedrooms, welcoming spaces warmed by open fires, and delicious locally-sourced food served up with a generous helping of Highland hospitality.