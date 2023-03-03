 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The Strong Agency chosen by Groobarbs Wild Farm

By Rob Lock
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

PR & communications consultancy The Strong Agency has been appointed by Groobarbs Wild Farm to manage the business’s communications.

The twofold retainer contract sees the agency responsible for promoting the business’s newly launched field-to-fork restaurant, Groobarbs Field Kitchen, located on the farm’s estate in High Legh, Cheshire.

The agency will also work with Groobarbs to promote the farm’s vegetable box delivery business, Groobox, as it enters the next phase of expansion.  Established in 2014, the business delivers locally grown produce to customers over a 35-mile radius reaching as far as Buxton, Bury, Liverpool, and Stoke on Trent.