The Strong Agency chosen by Groobarbs Wild Farm

PR & communications consultancy The Strong Agency has been appointed by Groobarbs Wild Farm to manage the business’s communications.

The twofold retainer contract sees the agency responsible for promoting the business’s newly launched field-to-fork restaurant, Groobarbs Field Kitchen, located on the farm’s estate in High Legh, Cheshire.

The agency will also work with Groobarbs to promote the farm’s vegetable box delivery business, Groobox, as it enters the next phase of expansion. Established in 2014, the business delivers locally grown produce to customers over a 35-mile radius reaching as far as Buxton, Bury, Liverpool, and Stoke on Trent.