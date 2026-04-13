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News / PR

The Strong Agency chosen by Closer Pets

the strong agency
By Rob Lock
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Strong Agency has been appointed by Closer Pets as its retained PR and communications partner.

The partnership will see the Manchester-headquartered agency lead both trade and consumer PR activity, spanning media relations, product launches, campaigns, events, and brand profiling.

In addition, The Strong Agency will lead the brand’s social strategy, encompassing content development and planning across all channels, alongside community management and integrated email marketing support.