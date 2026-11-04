The Strong Agency chosen by Ziggle

The Strong Agency has been appointed by baby gifting and accessories brand Ziggle as its PR and communications partner.

The Manchester-based PR and communications agency will lead Ziggle’s trade and consumer PR activity, encompassing brand and product profiling, new collection launches and campaign development.

The Strong Agency’s brief will focus on raising Ziggle’s profile amongst its core audiences, building awareness of its growing product portfolio through targeted consumer and trade media relations, and supporting continued growth across retail and direct-to-consumer channels.