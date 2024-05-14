The Telegraph launches new podcast: Money Confidential
The Daily Telegraph has launched Money Confidential, a weekly podcast hosted by the paper’s consumer champion, Katie Morley.
It will be released every Wednesday and is a place for readers to share everyday money problems that are affecting their lives and relationships, receive expert guidance and discuss tangible solutions.
