The Telegraph Wine Cellar website launches

Telegraph Media Group has launched Telegraph Wine Cellar.

The website, in partnership with Enotria&Coe, has an extensive premium wine portfolio, accompanied by exclusive content written by The Telegraph’s specialist wine writers: Victoria Moore, Susy Atkins and Hamish Anderson.

It features expert descriptions of the wines, with tasting notes penned by the writers. The descriptions include suggested food pairings and the site also features grape guides, curated seasonal cases and tips on visiting some of the world’s foremost wine regions.