 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

The Telegraph Wine Cellar website launches

Wine Cellar
By Andrew Strutt
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Telegraph Media Group has launched Telegraph Wine Cellar.

The website, in partnership with Enotria&Coe, has an extensive premium wine portfolio, accompanied by exclusive content written by The Telegraph’s specialist wine writers:  Victoria Moore, Susy Atkins and Hamish Anderson.

It features expert descriptions of the wines, with tasting notes penned by the writers. The descriptions include suggested food pairings and the site also features grape guides, curated seasonal cases and tips on visiting some of the world’s foremost wine regions.

Susy Atkins Telegraph Telegraph Wine Cellar Victoria Moore

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Susy Atkins
  • Victoria Moore
  • Telegraph Wine Cellar
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login