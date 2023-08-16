The Think Tank chosen by Bauwatch

The Think Tank has been appointed by site security specialist BauWatch to raise its UK profile as the company expands its influence across Europe.

They will be responsible for increasing awareness of BauWatch’s expertise in AI-backed CCTV solutions and supporting smart technology to ensure it’s the first consideration for site managers looking for reliable security solutions in the UK. The team will be led by PR director, Joanna Wilmot, with the support of account director, Georgina Welsh, account manager, Tai Burke and senior account executive, Niamh Meyer.