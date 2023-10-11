The Think Tank chosen by MachineMax
The Think Tank has been appointed by equipment management platform MachineMax to raise its profile as the company expands in the UK and worldwide.
With a global presence and a customer base in diverse sectors such as construction and mining, MachineMax offers an equipment management platform and universal telematics sensors designed for off-highway fleets.
The Think Tank brief is to increase awareness of MachineMax with construction site managers and the agency won after a competitive pitch process.