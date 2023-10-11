 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

The Think Tank chosen by MachineMax

By Rob Lock
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Think Tank has been appointed by equipment management platform MachineMax to raise its profile as the company expands in the UK and worldwide.

With a global presence and a customer base in diverse sectors such as construction and mining, MachineMax offers an equipment management platform and universal telematics sensors designed for off-highway fleets.

The Think Tank brief is to increase awareness of MachineMax with construction site managers and the agency won after a competitive pitch process.

The Think Tank