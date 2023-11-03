The Think Tank Ices Competition Partnering with Pioneering Green Startup, V-Tex an Enviro-Cool brand

The Think Tank joins forces with V-Tex, an innovative, environmentally-focused drinks chilling solution, to drive sustainability in the UK hospitality, retail, food and beverage and events industries.

Founded in 2010, V-Tex empowers its partners to save the planet and save on bills through its ground-breaking technology.

The Think Tank’s campaign is full of tasty ideas and aims to entice B2B customers, both on and off trade, raising awareness of and educating them on V-Tex’s remarkable environmental benefits.

PR and media relations will build the brand profile as a pioneering drinks-chilling brand when it comes to innovating for convenience, greater margins and carbon reduction.