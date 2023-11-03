 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The Think Tank Ices Competition Partnering with Pioneering Green Startup, V-Tex an Enviro-Cool brand

V-Tex
By Tahmina Mannan
2 hours ago
The Think Tank joins forces with V-Tex, an innovative, environmentally-focused drinks chilling solution, to drive sustainability in the UK hospitality, retail, food and beverage and events industries.

Founded in 2010, V-Tex empowers its partners to save the planet and save on bills through its ground-breaking technology.

The Think Tank’s campaign is full of tasty ideas and aims to entice B2B customers, both on and off trade, raising awareness of and educating them on V-Tex’s remarkable environmental benefits.

PR and media relations will build the brand profile as a pioneering drinks-chilling brand when it comes to innovating for convenience, greater margins and carbon reduction.

 