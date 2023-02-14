 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Thomas Chapman joins BizClik Media

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
BizClik Media has appointed Thomas Chapman as editor across Business Chief Europe and Business Chief North America. He will be covering the latest trends in leadership and how topics including digital strategy, technology and human capital are impacting changes in the C-suite.

He’ll mainly be focusing on big-name companies with a large number of employees (5,000+).

 

BizClik Media Business Chief Europe Thomas Chapman

