Thomas Chapman joins BizClik Media
BizClik Media has appointed Thomas Chapman as editor across Business Chief Europe and Business Chief North America. He will be covering the latest trends in leadership and how topics including digital strategy, technology and human capital are impacting changes in the C-suite.
He’ll mainly be focusing on big-name companies with a large number of employees (5,000+).
Recent news related to Business Chief Europe
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Thomas Chapman
-
Business Chief Europe
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story