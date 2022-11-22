 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Three new hires at Campfire

By Andrew Strutt
5 hours ago
Campfire, the Manchester-based social-first marketing agency, has welcomed three new senior hires.

Jennifer Barber (pictured left) joins the team as head of insights, making the move from The Hut Group where she was senior social & insights manager for its Myprotein brand. She will head-up the Data & Insights arm of the business, driving client strategy, supporting new business and developing market-leading insight tools.

Jade Hadden (pictured centre) joins Campfire as account director, with 10 years experience at agencies including Lakestar McCann, iProspect and more recently, leading the commercial, strategic and operational aspects of entrepreneur Steven Bartlett’s personal brand at Social Chain.

Shaun Dickson (pictured right) joins as influencer director, after a five year stint at Dentsu, where he led the Influencer and Social team across the UK. He will lead Campfire’s Influencer, Social and PR teams, providing cross-channel integrated strategies that drive performance across all aspects of the marketing funnel.

