Three new hires at Campfire

Campfire, the Manchester-based social-first marketing agency, has welcomed three new senior hires.

Jennifer Barber (pictured left) joins the team as head of insights, making the move from The Hut Group where she was senior social & insights manager for its Myprotein brand. She will head-up the Data & Insights arm of the business, driving client strategy, supporting new business and developing market-leading insight tools.

Jade Hadden (pictured centre) joins Campfire as account director, with 10 years experience at agencies including Lakestar McCann, iProspect and more recently, leading the commercial, strategic and operational aspects of entrepreneur Steven Bartlett’s personal brand at Social Chain.

Shaun Dickson (pictured right) joins as influencer director, after a five year stint at Dentsu, where he led the Influencer and Social team across the UK. He will lead Campfire’s Influencer, Social and PR teams, providing cross-channel integrated strategies that drive performance across all aspects of the marketing funnel.