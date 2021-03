Thrive.App, provider of employee communication and engagement software, has appointed CubanEight to drive its UK PR campaign. CubanEight will boost brand awareness of Thrive.App as employee engagement becomes increasingly important in the wake of Covid-19 and as businesses adapt to keeping disparate workforces engaged, motivated and part of the culture. The campaign will target key vertical sectors including healthcare, local authorities, logistics, food and beverage, utilities and energy.