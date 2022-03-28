 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Tileyard appoints Starscream Communications

Starscream communications
By Oswin Knuckles
15 hours ago
Starscream Communications has been appointed by Tileyard as its public relations agency in the UK & US. Tileyard is based in King’s Cross and home to over 250 creative businesses, artists, music studios and tech start-ups.

Starscream will be responsible for Tileyard’s PR operations and strategies, with its primary focus to drive brand recognition and awareness of Tileyard London and launch its second-site, Tileyard North, bridging the gap between creative industries operating in the north and south of the UK.

Starscream will also be launching TYX studios – a flexible, membership-based studio complex, comprising high-spec recording studios, writing rooms, live spaces, and social areas.

