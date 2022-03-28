Tileyard appoints Starscream Communications

Starscream Communications has been appointed by Tileyard as its public relations agency in the UK & US. Tileyard is based in King’s Cross and home to over 250 creative businesses, artists, music studios and tech start-ups.

Starscream will be responsible for Tileyard’s PR operations and strategies, with its primary focus to drive brand recognition and awareness of Tileyard London and launch its second-site, Tileyard North, bridging the gap between creative industries operating in the north and south of the UK.

Starscream will also be launching TYX studios – a flexible, membership-based studio complex, comprising high-spec recording studios, writing rooms, live spaces, and social areas.