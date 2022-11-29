Trio of client wins for Rooster

Rooster’s travel team have announced three new client wins:

They have been appointed by Air Astana to deliver a multifaceted ‘corpsumer’ PR programme to drive brand awareness of the airline and Kazakhstan among adventure-seeking British travellers.

Luxury apartment and hospitality brand, Cheval Collection, has appointed Rooster to manage its UK and Ireland PR.

Premium-value cruise line Ambassador Cruise Line. Press office, creative campaigns and issues management work started on 1st August.