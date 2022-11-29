 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Trio of client wins for Rooster

Rooster
By Rob Lock
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com

Rooster’s travel team have announced three new client wins:

They have been appointed by Air Astana to deliver a multifaceted ‘corpsumer’ PR programme to drive brand awareness of the airline and Kazakhstan among adventure-seeking British travellers.

Luxury apartment and hospitality brand, Cheval Collection, has appointed Rooster to manage its UK and Ireland PR.

Premium-value cruise line Ambassador Cruise Line. Press office, creative campaigns and issues management work started on 1st August.