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News / PR

Trio of client wins for Tank

By Rob Lock
16 hours ago
[email protected]

Nottingham and Manchester-based digital marketing and PR agency Tank has celebrated a trio of client wins.

The agency has been appointed to deliver a range of PR and digital marketing services for managed IT services provider Air IT Group, weather protection screening and partitioning specialist Westgate Global and organic social media support for YMCA.

For Air IT Group, Tank will develop and deliver an integrated PR and digital marketing strategy to raise national brand awareness and strengthen its position as a leading managed IT service provider for SMEs.

For Westgate Global, Tank will support its UK data centre strategy, helping to raise awareness of its offering and strengthen its position in this growing market.

Tank will also be working with YMCA Robin Hood Group and YMCA Newark & Sherwood and Malt Cross, supporting their organic social media over the next three months while shaping a wider social, CRO and PR strategy for the charity.