Trio of new directors at the helm of Tank

By Andrew Strutt
4 hours ago
PR-led digital marketing agency Tank has appointed three of its senior team as full directors.

Martin Stone, pictured middle, previously an associate director, has been with Tank since 2010 and jointly handles the day-to-day running of the agency, as well as overseeing client experience and strategies for both the PR and digital PR divisions.

Max Bevis, pictured right, also previously an associate director, has been with the agency for a decade. He oversees both the digital and content divisions, and works alongside Martin to facilitate day-to-day running.

Phil Kelsey, pictured left, has been Tank’s commercial director since March 2021. Before joining the agency, he built a successful web agency followed by director-level roles in tech-led automotive and financial service businesses.

