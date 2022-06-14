 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Trio of staff appointments at SLG

Niki and Michael
By Rob Lock
16 hours ago
(L-R Niki & Michael)

Manchester-based integrated communications agency SLG has strengthened three aspects of the business by bringing a new account executive and creative designer on board following the recent appointment of a digital services director.

Niki Lui, account executive, previously worked for an online media company in Hong Kong working on social media and advertising for lifestyle and beauty brands.

Creative designer Michael Long comes to SLG from McCann Health where he created presentations for pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Novartis.

Digital services director Tino Triste has more than 17 years of experience in channel planning, advertising and marketing. He will be responsible for providing strategy and direction to SLG’s digital services and key clients.

