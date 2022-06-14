Trio of staff appointments at SLG

(L-R Niki & Michael)

Manchester-based integrated communications agency SLG has strengthened three aspects of the business by bringing a new account executive and creative designer on board following the recent appointment of a digital services director.

Niki Lui, account executive, previously worked for an online media company in Hong Kong working on social media and advertising for lifestyle and beauty brands.

Creative designer Michael Long comes to SLG from McCann Health where he created presentations for pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Novartis.

Digital services director Tino Triste has more than 17 years of experience in channel planning, advertising and marketing. He will be responsible for providing strategy and direction to SLG’s digital services and key clients.