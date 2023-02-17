Trio of wins for Brazen Boutique

Brazen Boutique has been appointed by Manchester based wine bar, Provence, and is to continue its work on a retained basis following two projects at the end of 2022. In addition, the specialist division has won two new bar clients in Manchester and Leeds, The Lawn Club and The Canary.

Originally appointed in November 2022, Brazen was asked to complete a regional media relations and influencer launch campaign for Provence, to introduce the new wine bar to wine aficionados and novices alike. Following a successful launch, Brazen Boutique has been appointed to handle the wine bar’s regional PR press office and influencer programme throughout 2023.