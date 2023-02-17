 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Trio of wins for Brazen Boutique

By Rob Lock
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Brazen Boutique has been appointed by Manchester based wine bar, Provence, and is to continue its work on a retained basis following two projects at the end of 2022. In addition, the specialist division has won two new bar clients in Manchester and Leeds, The Lawn Club and The Canary.

Originally appointed in November 2022, Brazen was asked to complete a regional media relations and influencer launch campaign for Provence, to introduce the new wine bar to wine aficionados and novices alike. Following a successful launch, Brazen Boutique has been appointed to handle the wine bar’s regional PR press office and influencer programme throughout 2023.

Brazen Boutique