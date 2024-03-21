Turning up the heat: Little Red Rooster welcomes fifth client of 2024 in Italian audio brand Volumio
Little Red Rooster has welcomed Florence-based audio company Volumio as the agency’s fifth client signing of 2024.
Little Red Rooster has been appointed to support Volumio’s international platform and product outreach in the UK market and beyond.
Clare Newsome, the agency’s head of music & technology, will oversee the account, with support from senior account executive, Harry Myers, and the wider team.