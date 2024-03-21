 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Turning up the heat: Little Red Rooster welcomes fifth client of 2024 in Italian audio brand Volumio

Little Red Rooster
By Tahmina Mannan
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Little Red Rooster has welcomed Florence-based audio company Volumio as the agency’s fifth client signing of 2024.

Little Red Rooster has been appointed to support Volumio’s international platform and product outreach in the UK market and beyond.

Clare Newsome, the agency’s head of music & technology, will oversee the account, with support from senior account executive, Harry Myers, and the wider team.

Little Red Rooster