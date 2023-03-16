 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Turtle PR chosen by La Manga Getaways

Turtle PR
By Rob Lock
2 hours ago
Turtle PR has been appointed by Spanish holiday rental firm La Manga Getaways to gain exposure in the UK consumer and trade media in their 20th Anniversary year.

Launched in March 2003, La Manga Getaways is an independent, family-run holiday rental and property management company, specialising in accommodation on the La Manga Club Resort in Murcia, Spain.

Turtle’s brief will be to enhance brand awareness and promote the customised luxury holiday experience offered by the company.

