Turtle PR chosen by La Manga Getaways

Turtle PR has been appointed by Spanish holiday rental firm La Manga Getaways to gain exposure in the UK consumer and trade media in their 20th Anniversary year.

Launched in March 2003, La Manga Getaways is an independent, family-run holiday rental and property management company, specialising in accommodation on the La Manga Club Resort in Murcia, Spain.

Turtle’s brief will be to enhance brand awareness and promote the customised luxury holiday experience offered by the company.