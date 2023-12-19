 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Two new additions to the Rooster consumer portfolio

Rooster
By Andrew Strutt
15 hours ago
Rooster has announced two new additions to its consumer portfolio:

NIXI Body, has appointed Rooster to build the brand’s profile in the UK via a sustained press office programme. Rooster will be working closely with NIXI Body co-founders, Kelly Newton and Coni Longden-Jefferson, to generate share of voice via product placement and sampling, lifestyle stories, expert commentary and profiling.

Cheesies has also appointed Rooster to deliver a PR programme to build brand and product awareness amongst cheese-loving consumer and snack-savvy trade audiences. Rooster will manage the press office for Cheesies, driving coverage to elevate the brand profile and create stand out for the product.

