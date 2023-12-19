Two new additions to the Rooster consumer portfolio

Rooster has announced two new additions to its consumer portfolio:

NIXI Body, has appointed Rooster to build the brand’s profile in the UK via a sustained press office programme. Rooster will be working closely with NIXI Body co-founders, Kelly Newton and Coni Longden-Jefferson, to generate share of voice via product placement and sampling, lifestyle stories, expert commentary and profiling.

Cheesies has also appointed Rooster to deliver a PR programme to build brand and product awareness amongst cheese-loving consumer and snack-savvy trade audiences. Rooster will manage the press office for Cheesies, driving coverage to elevate the brand profile and create stand out for the product.