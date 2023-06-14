 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Two new clients added to the roster for Skout PR

Skout PR
By Andrew Strutt
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Skout has recently added two new clients to its roster with IPG Energy and Crown World Mobility.

IPG is a British climate-tech company, aiming to end the reliance on diesel fuel generators in multiple sectors. Skout has been enlisted to help the climate-tech business build awareness and increase its media profile, and support its move into the US market.

Crown World Mobility is a global provider of international corporate relocation services. Skout will be leading the content strategy for the business with the aim of increasing brand awareness.

Skout PR