Two new clients added to the roster for Skout PR

Skout has recently added two new clients to its roster with IPG Energy and Crown World Mobility.

IPG is a British climate-tech company, aiming to end the reliance on diesel fuel generators in multiple sectors. Skout has been enlisted to help the climate-tech business build awareness and increase its media profile, and support its move into the US market.

Crown World Mobility is a global provider of international corporate relocation services. Skout will be leading the content strategy for the business with the aim of increasing brand awareness.