Two new senior hires at Riot Communications

Riot Communications has made two new key hires in the form of Orla Houston-Jibo and Julia Hallawell, who have both joined the business as associate directors.

Orla joins the agency after two years as a communications, marketing and cultural programming consultant for clients in the arts, hospitality, lifestyle and heritage sectors. Julia brings to Riot over 25 years of experience across film, theatre and arts publicity. She joins from Kate Morley PR where she devised and delivered campaigns for West End productions.