Tyto appoints Florian Hohenauer to senior partner and head of strategy

By Tahmina Mannan
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Florian

Tyto has appointed Florian Hohenauer to the European role of senior partner and head of strategy.

Florian joins Tyto from Hotwire, where he oversaw the management and growth of the agency’s business in German-speaking markets as managing director. As part of the Tyto management team, Florian will work closely to advise across Europe and support the continued innovation of the agency’s client service offering. He will also augment Tyto’s focus on providing clients with access to high quality strategic thinking from a truly Europe-wide perspective.

Tags:
Tyto