News / PR

Valora appoints Red Lorry Yellow Lorry to spearhead multi-regional PR program

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
By Oswin Knuckles
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

B2b technology PR and marketing agency Red Lorry Yellow Lorry has been appointed by Valora, a mobile crypto wallet that enables global payments and easy access to decentralized finance apps.

Led from Red Lorry Yellow Lorry’s Boston and London offices, the PR program will focus on generating brand awareness and engagement through media campaigns, refining and amplifying Valora’s brand voice with thought leadership and educational content, as well as identifying ad hoc commentary and news-sharing opportunities. In addition, the program will build industry recognition for CEO Jackie Bona, through executive profiling and speaking opportunities.

