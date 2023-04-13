Victoria Miller and Alice Peacock join The Caterer

The Caterer has made two appointments within its editorial team:

Victoria Miller has joined The Caterer as products and suppliers reporter. Victoria will be looking after product news for the magazine and online, including the latest news from suppliers, and editing the ‘new products’ pages. Her remit will also include the ‘Pathways’ Q&A which looks to profile the hospitality professionals and their career paths within the industry. She can be found tweeting @victoriajlm_.

Alice Peacock has also joined the title as special projects writer. Alice will be championing products and suppliers, specifically looking after the products and technology features for The Caterer’s magazine supplements such as the Drinks Guide and the FEA Guide, as well as advertorial content. Her remit will also include food service/contract catering and public sector content. She can be found tweeting @amarypeacock.

Both Victoria and Alice will report into features and special projects editor, Caroline Baldwin.