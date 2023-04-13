 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Victoria Miller and Alice Peacock join The Caterer

The Caterer
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Caterer has made two appointments within its editorial team:

Victoria Miller has joined The Caterer as products and suppliers reporter. Victoria will be looking after product news for the magazine and online, including the latest news from suppliers, and editing the ‘new products’ pages. Her remit will also include the ‘Pathways’ Q&A which looks to profile the hospitality professionals and their career paths within the industry. She can be found tweeting @victoriajlm_.

Alice Peacock has also joined the title as special projects writer. Alice will be championing products and suppliers, specifically looking after the products and technology features for The Caterer’s magazine supplements such as the Drinks Guide and the FEA Guide, as well as advertorial content. Her remit will also include food service/contract catering and public sector content. She can be found tweeting @amarypeacock.

Both Victoria and Alice will report into features and special projects editor, Caroline Baldwin.

Alice Peacock The Caterer Victoria Miller

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Caroline Baldwin
  • Alice Peacock
  • Victoria Miller
  • The Caterer
    12 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login