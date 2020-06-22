VPRCOMM launches print magazine

VPRCOMM magazine has launched its inaugural print issue in both the UK and US.

The first issue is entitled ‘Ode to Paris.’ It’s a celebration of the past, present and future of Parisseine culture and features artists, writers and collaborations that optimise the style of the city. Further issues will cover luxury lifestyle, fashion, culture, beauty, travel, art, current affairs, photography and news.

Adrielyn Christi serves as editor-in-chief and is based in the US and Daisy Sells is editor-at-large, UK.