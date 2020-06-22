 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
VPRCOMM launches print magazine

By Andrew Strutt
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com
VPRCOMM Magazine

VPRCOMM magazine has launched its inaugural print issue in both the UK and US.

The first issue is entitled ‘Ode to Paris.’ It’s a celebration of the past, present and future of Parisseine culture and features artists, writers and collaborations that optimise the style of the city. Further issues will cover luxury lifestyle, fashion, culture, beauty, travel, art, current affairs, photography and news.

Adrielyn Christi serves as editor-in-chief and is based in the US and Daisy Sells is editor-at-large, UK.

Tags:
Adrielyn Christi Daisy Sells VPRCOMM magazine