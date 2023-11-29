 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

vshosting~ appoints Diffusion for UK launch

diffusion pr
By Tahmina Mannan
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

vshosting~, one of Europe’s leading providers of cloud and managed hosting services for e-commerce and IT businesses, has appointed Diffusion for its UK launch to drive brand awareness in the UK to potential clients and partners.

Diffusion’s remit will include a strategic PR programme announcing vshosting~’s UK launch, informing businesses about its services, customer support and technical expertise among its retail and IT customers. The campaign is designed to highlight the benefits of hosting and showcase how it forms foundation for which successful ecommerce and IT companies are built, enabling them to scale and innovate without limits.

 

 

 