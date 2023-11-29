vshosting~ appoints Diffusion for UK launch

vshosting~, one of Europe’s leading providers of cloud and managed hosting services for e-commerce and IT businesses, has appointed Diffusion for its UK launch to drive brand awareness in the UK to potential clients and partners.

Diffusion’s remit will include a strategic PR programme announcing vshosting~’s UK launch, informing businesses about its services, customer support and technical expertise among its retail and IT customers. The campaign is designed to highlight the benefits of hosting and showcase how it forms foundation for which successful ecommerce and IT companies are built, enabling them to scale and innovate without limits.