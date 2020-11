Warbox has been appointed to help medical education company OmniaMed launch its GP information platform in the US.

This platform, GPNotebook, is an information resource used by most GP’s in the UK, and Warbox will re-develop this brand for its launch into the US Primary Care Market.

The brief will see the agency researching and analysing the US market and competitor landscape, to help form a strategy that shapes and defines the brand before interpreting this through its name, look and messaging.