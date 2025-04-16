Warbox chosen by Steven Christopher Design
Warbox has been appointed by luxury interiors brand Steven Christopher Design to support the launch of its new flagship showroom in Beeston.
To support this expansion, Warbox collaborated with Steven Christopher Design on a brand refinement and positioning project. The two Nottingham-based businesses worked closely to establish a strong brand foundation, develop marketing materials, and create showroom signage that reflects the company’s dedication to exceptional customer service and high-end interiors.