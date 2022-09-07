 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Warbox & Tank join forces to help Notts LGBT+ Network

By Rob Lock
1 day ago
Brand communications agency Warbox has teamed up with digital PR agency Tank to create a new brand identity for Nottingham’s oldest LGBTQ+ focused charity.

The Notts LGBT+ Network has been providing support and information across the county since 1975. The volunteer run charity aims to create a safe space for people looking for information, advice and help relating to LGBTQ+ issues, including sexuality, gender identity, sexual health and emotional well-being.

Working together, the sister agencies involved both trustees and volunteers to create the new brand identity, which is designed to represent a celebration of people coming together to support and learn from each other. This was then translated into a new website and marketing materials, which were unveiled at Nottinghamshire Pride.

Tank