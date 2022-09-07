Warbox & Tank join forces to help Notts LGBT+ Network

Brand communications agency Warbox has teamed up with digital PR agency Tank to create a new brand identity for Nottingham’s oldest LGBTQ+ focused charity.

The Notts LGBT+ Network has been providing support and information across the county since 1975. The volunteer run charity aims to create a safe space for people looking for information, advice and help relating to LGBTQ+ issues, including sexuality, gender identity, sexual health and emotional well-being.

Working together, the sister agencies involved both trustees and volunteers to create the new brand identity, which is designed to represent a celebration of people coming together to support and learn from each other. This was then translated into a new website and marketing materials, which were unveiled at Nottinghamshire Pride.