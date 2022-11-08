 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Wendy Golledge becomes Online News Editor at European Spa magazine

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
European Spa magazine has appointed Wendy Golledge as online news editor. She will be covering all spa and wellness news, spa product launches, wellness industry people news and anything related to wellbeing and holistic health. She also covers spa treatments and products, spa equipment, spas and resorts, and anything else related to b2b spa and wellness.

Wendy also works as a freelance editor having previously been an associate editor at Netmums.

