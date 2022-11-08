Wendy Golledge becomes Online News Editor at European Spa magazine

European Spa magazine has appointed Wendy Golledge as online news editor. She will be covering all spa and wellness news, spa product launches, wellness industry people news and anything related to wellbeing and holistic health. She also covers spa treatments and products, spa equipment, spas and resorts, and anything else related to b2b spa and wellness.

Wendy also works as a freelance editor having previously been an associate editor at Netmums.