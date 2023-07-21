Wes Stakes and Leanne Dundas join Fix Radio
Fix Radio has appointed Wes Stakes and Leanne Dundas as presenters.
Wes and Leanne joined in July to host the radio station’s Overtime evening show between 7-10 pm. The duo has recently teamed up as hosts of The Breakfast Show on LDC Radio, on air every weekday 7-10 am.
