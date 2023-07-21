 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Wes Stakes and Leanne Dundas join Fix Radio

Fix Radio
By Martina Losi
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Fix Radio has appointed Wes Stakes and Leanne Dundas as presenters.

Wes and Leanne joined in July to host the radio station’s Overtime evening show between 7-10 pm. The duo has recently teamed up as hosts of The Breakfast Show on LDC Radio, on air every weekday 7-10 am.

Fix Radio LDC Radio Wes Stakes

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Wes Stakes
  • Fix Radio
    3 contacts
  • LDC Radio
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login