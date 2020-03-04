 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Widen appoints Babel

By Oswin Knuckles
47 mins ago
Babel

US-based marketing technology company Widen has appointed Babel as its UK agency of record, tasked with supporting the company’s strategic expansion into Europe by establishing a foothold in the UK market.

Widen has helped more than 600,000 marketers, content creators, and technologists to connect with target audiences through the smarter use of content. Its digital asset management (DAM) solution helps globally recognised brands, including the YMCA, Yankee Candle, New Balance and the Salvation Army, to increase marketing efficiency by creating and using digital assets – logos, images, text – in an impactful, measurable and consistent way.

