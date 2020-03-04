Widen appoints Babel

US-based marketing technology company Widen has appointed Babel as its UK agency of record, tasked with supporting the company’s strategic expansion into Europe by establishing a foothold in the UK market.

Widen has helped more than 600,000 marketers, content creators, and technologists to connect with target audiences through the smarter use of content. Its digital asset management (DAM) solution helps globally recognised brands, including the YMCA, Yankee Candle, New Balance and the Salvation Army, to increase marketing efficiency by creating and using digital assets – logos, images, text – in an impactful, measurable and consistent way.