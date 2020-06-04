Wildfire appointed by marketing tech firm Emarsys

Wildfire has been appointed by leading omnichannel customer engagement platform provider Emarsys as lead global agency, with specific focus on boosting awareness of the brand in the UK and the US.

Wildfire will amplify Emarsys’s new corporate messaging throughout the UK and the US through a considered PR programme that engages the marketing, retail, business and national media within these regions, while providing central strategy and content for Emarsys’s international agencies in Europe and Asia.