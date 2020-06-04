 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Wildfire appointed by marketing tech firm Emarsys

By Tahmina Mannan
11 hours ago
Wildfire

Wildfire has been appointed by leading omnichannel customer engagement platform provider Emarsys as lead global agency, with specific focus on boosting awareness of the brand in the UK and the US.

Wildfire will amplify Emarsys’s new corporate messaging throughout the UK and the US through a considered PR programme that engages the marketing, retail, business and national media within these regions, while providing central strategy and content for Emarsys’s international agencies in Europe and Asia.

